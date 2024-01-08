Two people are dead and another is injured after a fire on a vessel at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal, officials say.

According to Port Houston, two ship crew members died and another was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after the fire onboard the M/V Stride.

The fire has been extinguished, and officials say a port fire crew will continue to monitor the situation for at least 24 hours.

Port Houston says there are no threats to the community.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and the medical examiner's office are conducting an investigation.