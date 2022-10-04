Fire at hardware and lumber store on Jensen Drive in north Houston

article

Dozens of firefighters responded to a multi-alarm fire at a north Houston business on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. at a hardware store and lumberyard on Jensen Drive near Melbourne Street.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

According to the Houston Fire Department, the first unit arrived in four minutes and found heavy fire coming from the structure.

Around 80 firefighters have now responded to the fire, officials say.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters battle a fire at a lumber and hardware warehouse on Jensen Drive.

HAZMAT also went to the scene to monitor the situation. HFD said HAZMAT tested the water runoff, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to emergency vehicles.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.