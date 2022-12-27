Fight between 2 men in SE Houston ends with 1 dead, another in stable condition

article

One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a fight in southeast Houston on Tuesday evening.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 4800 block of Allendale Road, just before 8 p.m.

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Crowson said units responded to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds in the courtyard of an apartment complex.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one died, and the other is in stable condition.

Crowson said it was reported that the two men were having some kind of fight in the courtyard.

That's when, according to authorities, at least one of the men began shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting.