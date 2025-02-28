Fifth Ward, Kashmere Gardens residents to receive soil testing results

article

The Brief Houston residents in Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens should begin receiving soil testing results for cancer-causing chemicals. The area around a former Southern Pacific railroad operation has been declared a cancer cluster. Samples were taken from homes, yards, schools, parks, and churches.



EPA holds community meeting on soil testing

The backstory:

The area around a former Southern Pacific railroad operation has been declared a cancer cluster.

This week, the EPA hosted a community meeting to share results of soil testing.

The EPA says it won't make the information public out of privacy concerns, but they did share what they found in public spaces, including high levels of toxic chemicals near the Hester House Community Center.

Test results to be released to residents

What's next:

Two thousand samples were taken from homes, yards, schools, parks, and churches. Those results should start arriving in mailboxes soon. More testing is planned in that area.