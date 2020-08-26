Fifth grade San Leandro classroom shown porn during Zoom session

School leaders in San Leandro say a fifth grade zoom class was invaded by adults who showed inappropriate images to the students.

While McKinley Elementary School in San Leandro is closed for in-person learning, students have moved to distance learning.

Just this week, one mother posting a video to Facebook saying her son was in a fifth grade video conference when that call was interrupted in a disturbing manner.

"My son's Zoom classroom was just hacked by three grown men, who shared pornographic photos to the children in the fifth grade class," said the mother. "Bad ones."

San Leandro School District confirmed that account.

The district is investigating the incident, and has required teachers to set security protocols for all Zoom classrooms since school facilities closed in March.

This is just the latest unusual incident involving video conferencing used for distance learning, including an incident from Eastside Union High School District in San Jose where a parent complained that a male teacher was instructing a class shirtless.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond saying distance learning is still a work in progress and that the state is working with schools to address privacy, security and appropriate behavior.

"Obviously we want to have live instruction," said Thurmond. "We want students to be able to see their teachers. But, this is a new era now. We're working with groups on ways to address and augment privacy considerations as it relates to distance learning."

San Leandro Police tell me they are aware of the report involving students being shown that inappropriate material and say they are meeting with school officials.