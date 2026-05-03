Houston soccer fans brave long lines for glimpse of FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy

The Brief The FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy recently visited Houston as part of a global tour, giving hundreds of dedicated fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the prize in person. Many supporters braved the heat and waited in lines for up to four hours at Helix Park to capture a photo with the iconic symbol of soccer excellence. The visit marks a major milestone for the city as it prepares to host several tournament matches at NRG Stadium, starting with Germany vs. Curaçao on June 14, 2026.



The most iconic prize in sports has officially touched down in the Space City, and Houstonians are showing up in droves to welcome it.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 rapidly approaching, the original Trophy made a stop in Houston this week, drawing hundreds of passionate fans to Helix Park for a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity.

FIFA Fans

Local perspective:

The excitement was palpable, but seeing the gold required serious dedication. Fans reported waiting in lines for three to four hours, with some arriving as early as 8:00 a.m. to secure their spot.

Despite the long wait and the Houston heat, the atmosphere remained electric.

"When you see everyone in their different jerseys and all these people coming together for this event, it distracts you," one fan told FOX 26. "It makes time go by faster. I would tell people: it’s once in a lifetime, so hang in there. Get your water and stay hydrated."

Preparing for 2026

What they're saying:

The trophy's arrival serves as a major milestone as Houston prepares to serve as a host city for the 2026 tournament.

For many local families, the wait was a small price to pay to be near a symbol of global soccer history.

To pass the time, younger fans kept busy with park activities, including playing at the nearby waterfalls.

What's next:

The road to the World Cup is shortening. The first match to be held here in Houston is just about a month away on June 14th.