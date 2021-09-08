1 dead in fiery crash after train collides with 18-wheeler in Huffman

article

At least one person is dead after a train crashed into an 18-wheeler in the Huffman area Wednesday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says units are responding to the crash scene at 12299 FM 1960 Rd at FM 2100.

"It appears the truck driver was parked on the tracks, in line with other vehicles, waiting for the traffic when train was approaching," the sheriff wrote on Twitter.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation shows that truck burst into flames after diesel fuel spilled onto the tracks after the collision.

Sheriff Gonzalez reports that the fire has been extinguished.

The lanes adjacent to the tracks will be shut down for several hours due to the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area and use Fairlake and Old Atascocita Rd as an alternate route.