Female found shot to death on road in northwest Houston

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston on Thursday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, a female was found fatally shot in the roadway in the 2800 block of Vollmer Road near TC Jester Blvd around 7 a.m.

HPD homicide detectives are responding to the scene.

Police have not released information on the female's age or identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.