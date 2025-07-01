Female body found after house fire in Houston, police investigating

article

The Brief The body of a female was discovered after a house fire in Southeast Houston early Tuesday morning. Her identity and age are unknown, pending family notification. Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of death and the cause of the fire.



Houston Police are waiting to see autopsy results for a female whose body was found after a house fire in Southeast Houston early Tuesday morning.

Body discovered after house fire

What we know:

The fire happened in the 3300 block of Dulcrest Street.

Just before 3:30 a.m., firefighters called the Houston Police after they put out the fire and found the female. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Houston Police Department homicide detectives are working with the Houston Fire Department's arson division on the case.

What we don't know:

The identity of the female is pending notification to family members. Her age has not been released.

According to police, an investigation is pending into the female's cause of death. The cause of the fire has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.