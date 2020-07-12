Federal support for COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas, Houston extended through July 31

article

Federal support for COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas and Houston has been extended through July 31.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended federal support for the testing sites in two of the biggest hot spots for the coronavirus here in Texas.

"The State of Texas is committed to providing ample testing resources as we work to contain the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," Gov. Abbott said in a release. "Our continued collaboration with our federal partners is essential to our efforts. The extension of this program in Dallas and Houston will help secure more testing for Texans in these communities. There are over 900 testing sites across the state of Texas, and I urge Texans in need of a test to find a site nearest them."

Click here for a map of testing locations here in Texas.