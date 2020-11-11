FBISD: Construction worker died after fall from roof of First Colony MS

A construction worker died after falling from the roof of First Colony Middle School on Wednesday morning, Fort Bend ISD says.

The district said emergency crews responded to the school around 5 a.m. after the construction worker fell.

Fort Bend ISD says authorities are investigating, and they are cooperating with all appropriate parties.

Fort Bend ISD released the following statement: “This morning at approximately 5 a.m., emergency crews responded to First Colony Middle School to assist a construction worker who fell from the roof of the building, but sadly, the individual did not survive. As the investigation into this accident continues, Fort Bend ISD will continue to cooperate with all appropriate parties. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the individual’s family and all who are affected by this tragedy.”

A letter was also sent to parents making them aware of the situation and instructing them on adjustments to morning arrival procedures.

Read the full letter:

To our First Colony Middle School community,

I am writing to make you aware of a construction/industrial accident that occurred at our school early this morning, as some in our community may have noticed emergency crews.

Emergency responders were called to First Colony Middle School just before 5 a.m. this morning to assist a construction worker who fell from the building, but sadly, the worker did not survive. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends.

Law enforcement remained at the scene this morning to continue the investigation, and as a result, we are making minor adjustments to our morning arrival. Parents who are dropping off their children will be diverted to another area of the building, and there will be staff present to direct families to the appropriate entrance.

Please join me in keeping the individual in your thoughts this morning.

Sincerely,

Courtney Muceus

First Colony Middle School

