FBI: Man wanted in child exploitation investigation arrested in Texas

The FBI says a man has been arrested who was thought to have critical information about a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Christopher Lynn Driskill was arrested last week in Texas by agents from the FBI Dallas Field Office. His initial court appearance is expected to be on Tuesday.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 49, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and is believed to have been produced on or before July 2024.

Before he was identified and arrested, John Doe 49 was described as a white male between 45 and 65 years old. He is described as bald with a dark goatee. He has at least five visual tattoos: the word Dabby on the right side of his chest, 197 followed by possible additional unknown text on his left bicep, and additional tattoos on his left and right forearms and right bicep.

More information is expected to be released after Driskill's court appearance.

Anyone with information should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This search is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.