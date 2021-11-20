Father stabbed to death by teenage daughter in west Houston, police say

article

Authorities are piecing together a deadly stabbing in west Houston overnight Saturday, where police say a father was stabbed by his teenage daughter.

It happened at an apartment in the 2000 block of Bentworth around 2 a.m. That's when officials say an unidentified teenager, 17, got into an argument with her father, and things got heated.

At some point during the fight, the teenage girl stabbed her father in the stomach. Police say the father succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The daughter was taken into custody and an investigation remains underway.