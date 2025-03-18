"I love you" : Father of Houston Lyft driver speaks out after son's death during carjacking

The Brief Philip Kim, a 27-year-old Lyft driver, was tragically killed in a carjacking incident on Houston’s Southside, and his father shares their family's struggle to cope with the loss. The Kim family remembers Philip as a dedicated individual who pursued his dream of becoming a pilot, despite the financial challenges of flight school. One suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the carjacking, while the investigation into the remaining suspects continues.



The father of Philip Kim, a 27-year-old Lyft driver who was tragically robbed, shot, and killed in a carjacking incident on Houston’s Southside, shares his story exclusively with FOX 26.

Adjusting to a new normal

What they're saying:

Mark Kim, Philip's father, reflects on the family's new reality without their son. "I’m not sure we can go to normal or not, but we’re trying," he said.

Philip was working as a Lyft driver to support himself through flight school. "Flight school is expensive, and I couldn’t give him the money at the time. So he started making money by himself," Mark Kim explained.

Remembering Philip

The family remembers Philip as a dreamer who worked hard to achieve his goals. He graduated from Bellaire High School and attended the University of Southern California for two years before deciding to pursue a career in aviation instead of architecture.

Mark Kim recalls the moment Philip shared his new dream.

"One day he called me and said, 'Dad, I want to be a pilot.' I said, 'Why? You spent two years... you can become an architect. I thought that was your dream.' He said, 'No. I want to be a pilot.'"

When asked what he would say to Philip if he could speak to him one last time, Mark Kim responded, "I love you. You should live a long time here."

Philip Kim (Courtesy of family)

One suspect arrested and charged, investigation ongoing

What's next:

On the morning of the attack, Philip was assaulted by three men who fled before police could make an arrest. Recently, the family received positive news. "Yesterday, the Houston police called me, and one man was arrested, and he is accused of murder. "The rest of them are still under investigation," Mark Kim said.

Rideshare driver killed in south Houston

The backstory:

Philip Kim was the victim of a fatal carjacking on February 26. The family reports that one suspect has been arrested and charged, while the investigation continues.

A witness told authorities there was an Asian male in his late 20s with gunshot wounds in the road.

According to Detective Vinogradov, officers arrived at the scene and, while providing aid to the male, got a quick statement from him.

The victim told officers he was a rideshare driver. He reports two Black males ran up to his vehicle and shot him several times. The men then pulled him out of his vehicle, then took his vehicle, the victim said.

This is not the first incident of a carjacking in this area, according to a Houston police officer. Detective Vinogradov says it's too early to say if the suspects are the same as in previous cases.

Detective Vinogradov says the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

Houston police were able to locate the victim's stolen black Hyundai Sonata about eight blocks away in a ditch near the intersection of Goforth Street and Dreyfus Street. The suspects had fled the scene.

Similar cases in the area

An HPD official tells FOX 26 that this incident is the latest of similar crimes in the area.

Two other robbery incidents under investigation also involved rideshare drivers who were robbed at gunpoint. Officials say those incidents happened on February 20 and February 23.

The drivers' vehicles were also stolen, but both have since been recovered.

What you can do:

If neighbors in the camera have cameras, they are asked to look for surveillance video at both locations. Anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD Homicide and Crime Stoppers.