Ward Street shooting: Rideshare driver killed during carjacking in south Houston

Houston police are searching for the suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a rideshare driver in south Houston early Wednesday morning.

The two suspects involved are currently on the run.

Rideshare driver killed in south Houston

What we know:

Houston Police Department detective Alexander Vinogradov reports officers were called to the 4000 block of Ward Street around 2 a.m.

A witness told authorities there was an Asian male in his late 20s with gunshot wounds in the road.

According to detective Vinogradov, officers arrived at the scene and while providing aid to the male, got a quick statement from him.

The victim told officers he was a rideshare driver. He reports two Black males ran up on his vehicle and shot him several times. The men then pulled him out of his vehicle then took his vehicle, the victim said.

Detective Vinogradov says the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

Houston police were able to locate the victim's stolen black Hyundai Sonata about eight blocks away in a ditch near the intersection of Goforth Street and Dreyfus Street. The suspects has fled the scene.

This is not the first incident of a carjacking in this area, according to Houston police officer. Detective Vinogradov says it's too early to say if the suspects are the same as previous cases.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspects is unknown. Houston police are unsure at this time if the driver was picking up a passenger in the area.

What you can do:

If neighbors in the camera have cameras, they are asked to look for surveillance video at both locations. Anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD Homicide and Crime Stoppers.