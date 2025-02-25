Washington Avenue residents demand action against rising crime after shooting leaves stray bullets in a home

The Brief Residents of Washington Avenue are frustrated by disturbances and violence linked to nearby bars and restaurants, with a recent shooting sending stray bullets into a home. Longtime residents, including neighborhood president Stacie Fairchild, are urging city officials to take action to address the ongoing issues. While acknowledging the economic benefits of local businesses, residents seek more considerate behavior from business owners to ensure peaceful coexistence.



What we know:

Residents of Washington Avenue have expressed frustration over what they describe as frequent disturbances caused by patrons of local bars and restaurants. The situation escalated recently when stray bullets from a shooting entered a resident's home.

What they're saying:

Joshua Helguero, who has lived in the neighborhood for nearly three years, recounted the harrowing experience.

"This isn’t the first shooting near our house. This is just the first time it actually hit our house," he said.

Helguero's home was struck by bullets that penetrated his bathroom, just feet away from his four-month-old child's bedroom.

Longtime residents, like Stacie Fairchild, who has lived in the area for 22 years, say such incidents are not new.

"We have everything from gunshots to brawls in the middle of Washington Avenue," Fairchild explained. "Altercations often begin in the bars and spill out into the public right of way."

Fairchild, who serves as the neighborhood president, is among those urging Mayor John Whitmire and city officials to take more decisive action. While residents acknowledge the economic benefits that bars, restaurants, and food trucks bring to the area, they are not seeking to shut these establishments down. Instead, they hope for more considerate behavior from business owners.

"We would like to peacefully coexist," Fairchild said. "As residents, we do our part, but the bars aren’t doing theirs."

Local perspective:

The community's concerns have prompted discussions with local authorities. Mayor Whitmire and law enforcement are reportedly collaborating on strategies to address violent crime in the area. Further developments are expected as residents continue to advocate for a safer neighborhood.

What was the goal?

The initiative was intended to make the area safer and improve quality of life for residents.

The mayor wanted to ensure that residents could live in their homes safely and enjoy them.

The mayor also wanted to make sure that patrons of clubs and bars were complying with city laws.

By the numbers:

In December 2024, Mayor John Whitmire announced a joint collaboration between the city and Houston police as they looked to crackdown on violent crimes across the city, including Washington Avenue. In one weekend alone during the joint operation:

Officers conducted more than 200 traffic stops

Made at least 40 arrests

51 charges were charged against individuals, including 10 reckless driving charges, 24 DWIs, two evading arrests, and 10 misdemeanor warrant charges.

Whitmire promised that the crackdown was not a one-time event, but rather part of a long-term plan.