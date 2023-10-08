The Houston Police Department is searching for a man involved in a shooting and robbery attempt on Sunday.

According to the police, several shots were fired near Edgebrook's 930 block.

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs when they arrived at the scene.

The man told officials he was attacked while returning to his truck after ordering food at Taqueria Castillo, a taco stand.

Police say the gunman with a ski mask demanded money from the man while pointing the gun to his head.

As the man began handing over his money, he noticed the gunman was distracted.

The man then jump into his truck and attempted to drive away, according to officials.

The gunman began shooting at the truck, and struck the driver in one of his legs.

Authorities say after the shooting, the shooter drove off in a sedan.

The man was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The driver's sons were in the backseat at the time of the shooting, but were not injured, according to police.

The Houston Police Department has launched a manhunt for the suspect and urged anyone who witnessed the incident to call local authorities.