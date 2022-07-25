Father of woman found in container near Buffalo Bayou speaks to FOX 26, search for killer continues

Monday, July 18 was the last day David Vercher saw his daughter, 31-year-old Shelby Vercher, alive. They met for coffee in a park that morning.

"She said, Daddy, I gotta go over here and get my mail," says Vercher. "I'm going to get my stuff, and I'm going to West Oaks Hospital, then to Santa Maria. She never made it."

The next evening, July 19 around 6 p.m., Houston police received a call from the Buffalo Bayou area. Lieutenant Larry Crowson with HPD says an excursion boat had been traveling on the bayou when the operator saw a container, and smelled a foul odor coming from it.

Records show show they found a female body stuffed inside that closed trash container, and the Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed the body to be Shelby Vercher.

Details are limited as of Monday night, but her father is wondering who's responsible, especially since his daughter recently told him she felt she was being targeted.

"Three weeks ago, she told me somebody put a hit out on her," says Vercher. "She got robbed, they took her money, and her phone, and she called the law."

Shelby and her father were a part of a close-knit community that focuses on helping recovering addicts and people who have fallen on hard times.

He says many local people had become friends with Shelby, who was always kind to those she met. Many of those people have also stepped up to help police find whoever's responsible.

David Vercher says he hopes police can find some answers soon, before he tries to do it himself.

"I don’t want to go back into that other life," says Vercher. "I promised them detectives yesterday. That if they can’t find the answers to this, I will go put my big boy boots on again, and I will go get some answers."