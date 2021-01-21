Father, daughter in critical condition after house fire in Katy area

A father and daughter were taken to the hospital in critical condition after firefighters rescued them from a burning home in the Katy area, officials say.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department arrived at a house fire in the 21000 block of Wellsford Glen Drive around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Fire was coming from the home's garage.

The fire department says one woman was already outside of the home, but firefighters learned two other people were still inside.

Officials say a man had reportedly helped his wife get out of the house, and then he went back in to help his adult daughter get out.

Firefighters got the father and daughter out of the house and began CPR. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

