Father arrested after striking his autistic child multiple times in Harris Co., authorities say

article

A father is facing charges after authorities say he struck his autistic child multiple times on Tuesday.



According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, the incident occurred on the 19500 block of Fletcher Way Drive in Harris County.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Upon the deputy's arrival, an investigation revealed that the suspect, Luis Perez, 48, struck his autistic child multiple times in the back of the head, causing pain and visible injury.



Perez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with injury to a child.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



We’re told bond has not been set yet for Perez, as of this writing.

