Father, 4-year-old son injured during ATV crash in north Harris County

Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates an ATV crash on Shady Lane.

Authorities say a father and his 4-year-old son both suffered extensive injuries during an ATV crash in north Harris County.

The crash occurred on Shady Lane just north of Little York around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the man and child were thrown from the ATV when it tipped over.

The child sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition. The father is in critical condition.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was on the scene investigating the crash. 

