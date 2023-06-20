The weekend took a devastating turn as three fatal crashes unfolded on the roads of Houston over Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend.

The Houston Police Department is actively investigating each incident, from a collision on Katy Freeway to a high-speed crash on East Freeway and a backing-up accident in a business parking lot.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the fatality rate on Texas roadways for 2021 was 1.58 deaths per hundred million vehicle miles traveled, a 5.45% increase from 2020.

Let's delve into the details of these incidents as authorities work to find answers and bring closure to those affected.

High-speed crash on East Freeway claims driver's life

Houston police are investigating a fatal crash around 4 p.m. Friday near the 3200 block of the East Freeway.

Witnesses reported that a male driver, whose identity is pending verification, was driving a beige Buick Lacrosse recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the driver collided with a crash cushion dividing the main lanes from the exit ramp, causing the Buick to flip and roll into the main lanes, where it struck a red Buick Lacrosse.

The driver of the beige Buick was pronounced deceased at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

The red Buick driver did not sustain any injuries.

HPD is investigating the crash.

Tragedy strikes on Katy Freeway

Houston police are investigating a fatal collision around 7:35 a.m. on Katy Freeway.

Authorities say a black Mitsubishi Mirage with a flat tire stopped in the eastbound lane at 7700 Katy Freeway. As a 50-year-old passenger inspected the tire, a white Mercedes Sprinter traveling in the same direction collided with both the man and the Mitsubishi.

The man, whose identity is yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the Mitsubishi, a 37-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The collision also led the Mitsubishi to collide with a blue Nissan Murano.

The male driver, 21, of the Mercedes involved was uninjured. No charges have been filed against him, and authorities confirmed no signs of intoxication.

Backing-up accident in business parking lot ends in tragic fatality

Houston police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday at 402 North Adams Street.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. when a 66-year-old man backed a black Ford Ranger XLT pickup truck into an enclosed business parking lot.

Reports indicate the driver struck a closed gate, causing it to come off its track. Both the gate and the vehicle received minor damage.

A co-worker arrived at the scene, found the damaged gate, and discovered the driver's side door open and the male unresponsive, partially outside the vehicle, police say.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the driver dead on the scene. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.