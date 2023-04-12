A car crashed into a METRO bus in southwest Houston killing one person and injuring at least one, reports say.

According to officials from METRO, on Wednesday around 2:40 p.m., a bus stopped at 7500 Bissonnet at Bonhomme to offload and unload passengers.

SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Woman interfered during fatal officer-involved shooting

While the bus was stopped, a car ran into the back of the bus. Preliminary information says a woman was dead inside the vehicle and a medical examiner was called to the scene.

A child was also inside the car and taken to the hospital to be looked over but did not appear to be seriously injured, according to reports.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials say one bus passenger claimed injury but refused to be taken to the hospital. Other than that, no serious injuries were reported from bus passengers.

No other details have been provided at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.