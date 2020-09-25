Fans attending Friday night football games amid COVID-19 pandemic

The highly anticipated 5A and 6A high school football seasons kicked-off Friday across Texas. While many schools hold classes virtually online because of the pandemic, student-athletes are now competing in sports.



On Friday, we were at North Shore for their rivalry game against Shadow Creek. The Galena Independent School District stadium normally holds 10,000 people, but on Friday, they were limited to 50% capacity.

"We've got to do social distancing, it doesn't feel normal," said one fan.



Hand sanitizer, face maks, limited concessions, and staggered seating were all in place to keep people safe.



"Our stadium holds a little over 10,000 people," said Galena Park ISDPD Chief Bryan Clements. "We have sold a little over 2,000 tickets on either side."



"It’s the new normal," said a second fan. "I just have to get adjusted to it. Other then that, it’s Friday night in H-Town."



In addition to the health protocols in place, the marching bands and cheerleaders were not allowed at the game.

"It's different," said one fan. "We can still make it exciting though."



The game was streamed live on YouTube for those that couldn't attend. Many 1A-4A schools started their football season earlier this year.