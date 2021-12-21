Famous Puerto Rican rum distillery shares Coquito recipe

Looking for something new to spice up your holiday gathering? Coquito, a rum and coconut-based drink from Puerto Rico, may be the answer!

Coquito, which many refer to as "Puerto Rican eggnog", has grown in popularity over the years, and has its own national day on December 21.

FOX 26 got the opportunity to share with you an authentic Coquito recipe straight from the island!

Ron del Barrilito, Puerto Rico’s oldest rum distillery, hasn’t changed a single thing with their small batch production that started in 1880. They used their two star rum for this recipe.

See the recipe below. For more information about Ron del Barrilito you can visit their website https://rondelbarrilito.com. You can find their products at Total Wine & More in Houston.

Coquito de Ron del Barrilito

7 oz. Condensed Milk

12 oz. Evaporated Milk

15 oz. Coconut Cream

13.5 oz. Coconut Milk

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1-2 Teaspoons Ground Cinnamon

8 oz. Ron del Barrilito 2 Stars

Blend ingredients, serve chilled, and enjoy!