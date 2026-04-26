Family pleads for answers after man shot, killed in SUV in northeast Houston
Houston - A Houston family is asking for answers after a man was shot and killed while sitting in an SUV in northeast Houston.
Fatal Northeast Houston shooting investigation
What we know:
Houston police said the shooting happened near Laura Koppe Road and Bertwood Street. Investigators have not released a suspect description or a possible motive.
The victim has been identified by family as Floyd Washington.
Loved ones gather to honor Washington
Loved ones gathered for a balloon release in his honor, remembering him as a father and family man.
His daughter, Niveah Washington, said her father was deeply loved.
"My father was a great man. He was a very family man, and he loved his kids. He loved everybody," Niveah Washington said.
Niveah Washington
What they're saying:
Washington’s sister, Birtha Washington, said the family believes someone knows what happened and is urging people to speak up.
"I do know that someone knows something or someone saw something. Even if they have some hearsay, reach out," Birtha Washington said.
Family members said they are grieving while still waiting for answers.
HPD seeking suspect description and motive
What we don't know:
Police have not released:
- A suspect description
- A vehicle description
- A motive
- Any arrests in the case
Report information to Crime Stoppers
What's next:
Houston police are asking anyone with information about Washington’s killing to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.
The Source: FOX 26 reporting, Houston Police Department, family interviews.