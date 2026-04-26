Family pleads for answers after man shot, killed in SUV in northeast Houston

The Brief Houston police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Floyd Washington. Investigators say Washington was shot while sitting in an SUV in northeast Houston. His family held a balloon release in his honor and is asking anyone with information to come forward.



A Houston family is asking for answers after a man was shot and killed while sitting in an SUV in northeast Houston.

Fatal Northeast Houston shooting investigation

What we know:

Houston police said the shooting happened near Laura Koppe Road and Bertwood Street. Investigators have not released a suspect description or a possible motive.

The victim has been identified by family as Floyd Washington.

Loved ones gather to honor Washington

Loved ones gathered for a balloon release in his honor, remembering him as a father and family man.

His daughter, Niveah Washington, said her father was deeply loved.

"My father was a great man. He was a very family man, and he loved his kids. He loved everybody," Niveah Washington said.

Niveah Washington

What they're saying:

Washington’s sister, Birtha Washington, said the family believes someone knows what happened and is urging people to speak up.

"I do know that someone knows something or someone saw something. Even if they have some hearsay, reach out," Birtha Washington said.

Family members said they are grieving while still waiting for answers.

HPD seeking suspect description and motive

What we don't know:

Police have not released:

A suspect description

A vehicle description

A motive

Any arrests in the case

Report information to Crime Stoppers

What's next:

Houston police are asking anyone with information about Washington’s killing to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.