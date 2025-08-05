Family demands justice after grandmother dies in hot Houston apartment

The Brief 80-year-old Carolyn Dalcour died in her hot apartment at Haverstock Hills last week. Her family blames the complex because Dalcour's A.C. unit was broken for weeks. The family's attorney says they plan to file a lawsuit.



A family is demanding justice after their grandmother, 80-year-old Carolyn Dalcour, died in extreme heat inside her apartment. They say her air conditioning unit was broken and the complex did nothing.

Family demands justice

What we know:

Harris County Deputies said Dalcour was found inside an extremely warm apartment here on July 29, and they are investigating if her death was heat-related.

Her family said her A.C. unit had been broken for over a month. She alerted the complex, but nothing was done.

"I called the front office saying, ‘please, can you fix my momma’s air conditioning? It’s too hot,’" said Shandra Dalcour.

The family and community advocate said she lived in Unit 196A; The thermostat read 99 degrees the day after she was found. They said the A.C. unit was blowing hot air.

"When we went in to see grandmother it was so hot in her apartment unit that her candles were even melting," said Candice Matthews, community advocate.

What we don't know:

Dalcour's cause of death has not officially been confirmed.

Fire Marshal's Office inspects complex

Dig deeper:

Since the grandmother tragically died last week, several tenants have come forward complaining about broken A.C. units, delayed maintenance and issues with pests, mold and water leaks.

Several inspectors with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s office visited Haverstock Hills apartments on Tuesday. They received several safety complaints after Dalcour's death.

The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns regarding the living conditions at the complex. While the fire marshal’s office cannot inspect individual units, they ensure fire and safety codes are followed in common areas and exteriors.

Family plans to sue

The family’s attorney said a lawsuit is coming.

"Justice would be that no one else, no baby, no grandmother, no one else has to suffer," said Adjua Umoja-Justice, the family’s attorney. "These people need to be treated like how they are treated in these leasing office A.C. blowing."

Apartment complex responds

The other side:

The Haverstock Hills apartments shared a statement:

"We are saddened by the passing of our neighbor. Our hearts go out to the Dalcour family during this time. Out of respect for the family and while facts continue to be reviewed, we are unable to provide further comment."