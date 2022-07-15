Family, pets safe after large house fire in west Houston

A family of four and their pets are safe this morning after a large house fire in west Houston early Friday morning.

Houston Fire Department responded to the house in the 13800 block of Barryknoll Ln around 3:45 a.m. and found the roof engulfed in flames.

It took crews around 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

HFD says the fire began in the garage and worked its way up to the attic.

The family of two adults, two kids, and their two dogs and two turtles all made it out safely.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.