Family grieves son, 14, after fatal Houston crash; cousin faces charges

The Brief A Houston family is grieving the loss of 14-year-old son after a fatal crash. James Lopez Ayala's crash also involved his 16-year-old cousin, who now faces charges. James's parents shared their heartbreak, recalling his last moments gifting flowers to his mother for Mother's Day before attending a graduation party.



A Houston family is mourning the tragic loss of their 14-year-old son, James Lopez Ayala, who died in a car crash Saturday night.

The incident occurred just a day before Mother's Day, and the 16-year-old driver, a family member, is facing charges.

Grieving family remembers James Lopez Ayala

What they're saying:

James Lopez Ayala's parents shared their heartbreak exclusively with FOX 26.

"Nothing could have prepared us for this," said Elmer Lopez, James's father. The teenager facing charges is another family member, adding to the family's grief.

Elmer Lopez recounted his last moments with his son.

"He called me and requested some flowers for his mom. He wanted to give her flowers. I bought it for him," Lopez said. James gifted his mother flowers for Mother's Day before leaving for a graduation party.

Anna Ayala, James's mother, expressed her disbelief.

"It's something so strong. I can't believe it. It's like a bad dream. When I close my eyes and open them, I feel like he's there by my side, but he's not here anymore," she said.

James was in the car with his 16-year-old cousin, who was driving, and his best friend, also 14. Houston police are investigating the crash, revealing that the two teens initially fled the scene before returning. The 16-year-old driver was charged with failure to stop and render aid.

"It's difficult that this involves family members. We have not had any contact with him. We leave everything in God's hands and the justice system. We hope that justice is served," Elmer Lopez said.

James is remembered as a teenager who loved sneakers and aspired to become a professional boxer.

"He worked hard at it. He would put all his effort into what he wanted to become. But his dreams were cut short," his father said.

"If I could turn back time, I would have spent more time with him. I'd be more present. I'd stop doing the many things that kept me occupied to just be with him," Ayala added.

Southwest Houston fatal crash

The backstory:

On Saturday, police said three teens were in a vehicle that hit a tree in the 3800 block of W. Fuqua around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Two of the teens fled on foot, the release said, and one 14-year-old remained trapped in the back of the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The other two teens returned shortly after fleeing.

Fatal crash arrest

What we know:

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle, a gray Buick Enclave, was taken to a nearby hospital after returning to the scene to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After being released from care, the suspect was taken into custody and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Fatal crash under investigation

What we don't know:

Due to the driver being a juvenile, his name and booking photos will not be released, police said.

Monday's release does not reference pending charges for the 14-year-old passenger who fled and returned alongside the driver.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

The family is preparing to lay James to rest and has created a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.