Houston artist killed in crash honored by final album release

The local music community is giving one last hurrah to a rising star whose life was cut short in a car accident when a drunk driver smashed into their car on the Westpark Tollway.

R&B Singer, Jaelyn Rene Chapman, who went by JaeRene, was 19 years old at the time of the crash. Her mother and friends released her final album on the same day as her birthday.

"Every day is different, I have bad days, the worst days, and ok days you know," said Lindsay Locke, JaeRene’s mother, "I miss her so much, I miss her smile and uplifting personality."

JaeRene accomplished many things in her 19 years of life; considered a rising star she once performed at a Houston Rockets game and her music could be heard over the airwaves of Houston.

Her mother, Lindsay Locke tells FOX 26, JaeRene sang with purpose.

"We are releasing JaeRene’s final album, she was working on a project at the time of the accident," said Locke. "Being able to release her album on the day of her birthday brings us a little bit of joy on what would normally be such a sad day."