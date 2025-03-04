Family of 83-year-old former Harris County inmate wants answers about his death

The Brief Family members and attorney are calling for answers after an 83-year-old former Harris Co. inmate dies after being released due to a medical emergency. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office says Dennis Brandl died from natural causes. Family and attorney say they are concerned about Dennis Brandl's medical treatment in the jail before his passing.



Family seeking answers in the death of 83-year-old Dennis Brandl

According to attorney Randall Kallinen, the family wants to know if everything was done to assist Mr. Brandl in his medical care prior to his death.

"There have been other instances at the Harris County Jail where individuals have complained that a lack of medical care has led to serious injury or, in some instances, death," said Kallinen.

The family has hired an attorney, and they want more open communication from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office about the death of their father, even asking for Texas Rangers to investigate the possible cause of death.

"My dad was a very honest man, a very kind man, very generous in spirit, loved people, quick to laugh, quick to make a joke. He was an excellent father," said Brad Brandl.

Brad Brandl says his father’s death is raising a lot of questions for him and his family.

"We just want to know what happened. "Mental illness is horrible, but I don’t know what happened to him. Was it something nefarious or did somebody make a mistake, or he slipped and fell," said Brandl.

The backstory:

The family says the events leading up to Dennis Brandl's death leave them skeptical

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Dennis Brandl died outside of their custody.

The sheriff's office says Dennis was taken to Ben Taub Hospital on Friday, February 28, for medical treatment.

The Sheriff's Office adds Brandl was released into the hands of medical providers on Saturday, March 1.

The Harris County Medical Examiners' Office says that Brandl died of natural causes on March 1 after 10 p.m.

Kallinen, the family's attorney, says they are concerned about another report from the medical records.

"We are going by the medical records and what the doctor said. The doctor said Dennis died of internal injuries in many spots of his small intestine, and he had no previous gastrointestinal issues that were diagnosed. The family doesn't know of any going from no gastrointestinal issues to have several places in your lower intestine you're bleeding," said Kallinen.

Charges against Dennis Brandl Dropped by the Harris County District Attorney

The dismissal document shows the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were dropped against Dennis Brandl the afternoon of March 1.

The DA's office explanation in the dismissal document says charges were dropped because Brandl suffered a medical emergency, and he was released into the care of medical professionals who were updating law enforcement on his condition.

What they're saying:

Family describe Dennis as loving father who might have suffered from dementia or mental health issues.

"Starting in the fall and early winter, he started having dreams or delusions. They were very benign at first, but then towards January, we started seeing a stronger turn to him, and then he wasn't himself anymore." Brandl said. "I do think some work needs to be done for elderly people that are 75 to 80 years old that find themselves in the jail. Some of these people have been good citizens their entire life, and they deserve something better than what my dad had received."