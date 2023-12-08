Millions of students seeking federal student aid may face potential setbacks due to a new form that is poised to launch with outdated data.

The revamped Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), set to go live on December 31st for the upcoming school year, is reported to utilize Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from three years ago, lacking consideration for inflation.

A recent analysis indicates that the Federal Department of Education failed to adhere to a federal law mandating annual updates to these crucial figures. This oversight potentially compromises the accuracy of financial aid assessments, impacting students who rely on up-to-date information for their applications.

The FAFSA serves as a critical tool for students and their families in determining eligibility for federal aid, making the timely and accurate updating of financial data imperative. The potential repercussions of using outdated CPI figures underscore the need for swift action and oversight to ensure that the new FAFSA aligns with current economic conditions.



