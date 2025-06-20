ExxonMobil Baytown main office building to be imploded

The Brief The ExxonMobil Main Office Building on Decker Drive in Baytown will be imploded. According to the company, the building will be imploded at 6:30 a.m. Roads will be closed during the event.



After more than 50 years, the ExxonMobil office building in Baytown, called the "White House", is going down permanently.

ExxonMobil building demolition

What we know:

On Saturday, the 10-story building on 2800 Decker Drive will be imploded at 6:30 a.m.

Surrounding roads will be temporarily closed during the event. The company showed a map of all roads and trails that will be closed during the demolition.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

ExxonMobil will not have designated viewing areas for the public to watch the building be imploded and public spectating is not recommended.

A video of the demolition will be posted online after the event.