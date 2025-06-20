ExxonMobil Baytown main office building to be imploded
BAYTOWN, Texas - After more than 50 years, the ExxonMobil office building in Baytown, called the "White House", is going down permanently.
ExxonMobil building demolition
What we know:
On Saturday, the 10-story building on 2800 Decker Drive will be imploded at 6:30 a.m.
Surrounding roads will be temporarily closed during the event. The company showed a map of all roads and trails that will be closed during the demolition.
ExxonMobil will not have designated viewing areas for the public to watch the building be imploded and public spectating is not recommended.
A video of the demolition will be posted online after the event.
The Source: Information was provided by ExxonMobil Baytown's Instagram page.