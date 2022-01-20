Express yourself with Slam Poetry, and even win money

It’s a form of expression in one of the rawest forms of delivery- Slam Poetry.

Amir Safi, Founder of Write About Now Poetry group says poetry can be about anything from hamburgers to extreme grief and loss and all is welcomed.

It is a way to express yourself without judgment. Write About Now Poetry group has been giving people a platform for 14 years in the Montrose area at Avant Garden.

Houstonians are grabbing the mic and stepping up to the stage to unleash whatever is on their mind, competition Slam Poetry at it’s finest.

The poetry group meets at the Avant Garden every Wednesday evening. They host have open mic, slam poetry competitions for cash prizes & an online membership with roughly 400 members.

To help you become a better poet, virtual writing groups & challenges are held throughout the year in addition to an online Poetry Slam league, which Amir compares to a bowling league.

Admission is $8 for non-members and $5 for members. To learn more, click here.