Experience a taste of Napa Valley in North Houston!

Wild Stallion Vineyards was formed in 2014 to bring the Napa Valley experience to The Woodlands Spring area.

They are the only commercial vineyard in Harris County and have 14 acres of property with about 3 acres of vines. The grapes are grown here and then sent on refrigerated trucks to Brownsville to his winemaker.

CEO Larry Cress says they really try to concentrate on quality grapes because "you can only make good wine with good grapes, but you can make great wine with great grapes."

Their award-winning wine comes in 15 different styles. The price of the wine bottles ranges from $20-$40.

There are many activities on the property including outdoor concerts, picnics, bingo, trivia and you can book for any event.

Admission is free into the vineyard unless it is a ticketed event. The vineyard is located at 5969 W Rayford Rd in Spring.

To learn more, visit their website!