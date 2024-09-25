The Brief A graphic video shows an Angleton police officer punching a woman during a violent arrest. The woman claims she was subjected to excessive force and brutality during the arrest, resulting in injuries. The Angleton Police Department is investigating the incident and has declined to comment on the details of the case.



Graphic video shows the violent arrest of Destiny Luna Saturday at her Angleton apartment.

The video shows an Angleton police officer punching her during a struggle.

Records show that Luna had a warrant out for her arrest related to a speeding ticket.

She says that night an officer knocked on her door about a noise complaint. Luna says she went outside, spoke to police, and the encounter ended with no incident.

She says once back inside, she turned the music down, and said out loud to her friends, "Good thing I didn't go to jail, because I have a warrant."

She says just after, the officer knocked again and asked her to go outside.

She says she opened the door, but refused to step outside, "When I wasn't looking, he grabbed my arm and yanked me outside," she said.

"He got me by my neck, threw me against the wall, and put my hands behind my back," she said.

She says she was being cooperative until the cuffs snagged her skin, pinching her. She says once she began to yell about this, she ended up on the ground.

The video shows her and three officers struggling for several minutes.

"I felt like my life was over," said Luna.

Photos of her injuries show cuts and bruises from the encounter.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"I'm terrified. I can't even sleep. When I sleep, I think I'll wake up to them beating me. It's hard for me to sleep," she said.

Luna was arrested that night for the speeding warrant, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.

In the video, you can hear an officer saying, "I don't like to be hit," eluding that Luna hit him at one point. She denies this allegation.

FOX 26 requested an interview with Angleton Police to go over the events of that day. They responded with this statement: "The information requested is on an active case that is still under investigation. The Angleton Police Department does not comment on pending cases. All use of force situations are reviewed per our policy and are part of the investigation."

They confirmed that all officers involved are on active duty.