Examination of Sgt. Christopher Brewster's body armor shows no bullet penetration

Houston Police Department has finished an investigation into their body armor after concerns that fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster's bulletproof vest had been compromised. Chief Acevedo originally said that Sgt. Brewster may have been shot through his bulletproof vest when he was killed Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance call in East Houston.

However, HPD has announced that after careful examination, it appears that there was a bullet strike at the edge of the vest and that it performed as expected with no failure or penetration.