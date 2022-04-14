A popular Houston nightclub has had its liquor permit revoked after officials say there was evidence of a suspected brothel operating.

An investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) was launched at Vegas Nite Club on West Hardy Rd. in north Harris County this week following allegations of prostitution and human trafficking on March 26th.

During the investigation, TABC officials said they spoke with several women believed to be working there and learned information that resulted in administrative actions being taken, and criminal charges filed against several suspects. That very night in late March, authorities said assistance was offered to possible victims of human trafficking identified as well.

TABC says the investigation was launched in conjunction with the Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division, FBI, Harris Co. Constable's Office - Precinct 1, U.S. Department of State, and the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office.

Investigators also served the bar owner with an emergency order requiring they stop alcohol services for 90 days, followed by an order to cancel the business' liquor license.

"I’m incredibly proud of the work by our TABC agents, as well as our local, state, and federal partners during this operation," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "Prostitution is one of the leading indicators of even more serious organized criminal activity, including human trafficking. TABC will continue to actively investigate and put a stop to any criminal activity taking place in the businesses we license."