'Tis the season for tipping to thank service providers in your life, but have you reached your tipping point with higher suggested tips all year?

Bankrate's annual Holiday Tipping Survey found that 15% of Americans plan to tip more this season, while 13% say they'll tip less, and 44% say tips will be the same as last year.

We asked etiquette expert Diane Gottsman to "tip her hand" on how much we should be tipping.

She says to start by setting a budget and making a list of who you want to tip.

"The people we use throughout the year. So look at your list, make your list, and check it twice," she suggested.

How much should you tip? Gottsman says it's customary to give the cost of one service.

"Let’s say, for a salon stylist, it would be the cost of one service. Or a babysitter you use on a regular basis, or a nanny, the cost of one service. That could be a night or that could be a week," said Gottsman.

Can't afford to tip that much? You can also double your usual tip.

"When you go in, and you generally tip $20, you can double it to $40," she said.

Gottsman says, despite those default tip suggestions, as high as 30% on some restaurant registers, you shouldn't feel pressured. "15% to 20% is standard. Above 20% is for exceptional service," she added.

She says even if you can only afford a small tip, put it in an envelope with a signed note.

"Always leave someone with a smile and a ‘Thank You’. That’s common courtesy and holiday cheer," said Gottman.

Gottman provides a holiday tipping guide on her website and Care.com also offers a holiday tipping guide.