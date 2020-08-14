Enrollment period for landlords starts Monday for Houston’s Rental Assistance Program

The enrollment period will begin Monday for landlords as part of the second round of the Rental Assistance Program in the city of Houston.



According to a flyer, you may be able to receive up to $2,112 for delinquent rent for August or prior months.



However, there are several qualifications that both landlords and tenants will need to meet.

The enrollment period for landlords runs until August 26.

The enrollment period for tenants to apply will go from August 24 – August 30.



Officials said on August 31, tenant applications will be selected for processing, and payments to landlords will be sent after September 8.

For additional information, visit HoustonRentAssistance.org or call (832) 390-2018.

