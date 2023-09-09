In a heartfelt tribute to those affected by colorectal cancer, Enkyboys member and Houston resident Brice Gonzalez threw the ceremonial first pitch for the annual Colon Cancer Awareness Night at the Sugar Land Space Cowboys game.

Randy Gonzalez, father of Brice and also a former member of Enkyboys, tragically died of colon cancer in January at 35. Gonzalez took the mound at Constellation Field on Friday evening to continue his father's legacy of raising awareness for colorectal cancer patients, survivors, and those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Randy also threw the first pitch at the Space Cowboy's Colon Cancer Awareness Game in 2022.

Colorectal cancer patients and survivors were also at the game to support the Gonzalez family.

The event is a collaborative effort with the Colon Cancer Coalition and aims to underscore the importance of colon cancer screening.

The Space Cowboys' game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers was just one part of the night's festivities. There was also a bobblehead giveaway, a Halloween costume contest, pregame autograph sessions, and a spectacular fireworks display after the last out.

The significance of events like Colon Cancer Awareness Night cannot be overstated. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2023, 12,220 Texans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, with 4,350 potentially losing their lives to this disease.

The Colon Cancer Coalition provided these key facts about colorectal cancer:

In 2021, the screening age for colorectal cancer was lowered to age 45.

1 in 24 Americans will be diagnosed with colon or rectal (colorectal) cancer during their lifetime.

51% of adults aged 50-54 have not undergone screening.

Colonoscopy screening can prevent colorectal cancer, but there are various colorectal cancer screening options, including some that can be done at home.

Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men under 50.

1 in 5 colorectal cancer patients are between 20-54 years old.

On Nov. 12, the Colon Cancer Coalition will host the 12th annual Get Your Rear in Gear – Houston event at Constellation Field. This family-friendly gathering features a timed 5K run, an untimed walk, a Kids’ Fun Run, Team and Finisher awards, and more. The funds raised will support colorectal cancer screening, education, and patient support efforts in Houston and the surrounding areas.

To register or for further details, visit the Colon Cancer Coalition website.