Endangered missing alert issued for missing Houston woman

An endangered missing alert has been issued for a missing Houston woman last seen on Sunday.



Authorities are looking for Neela Pirwani, 19.

Pirwani was last seen at 5601 West Loop South on Sunday night.



Pirwani is described as an Asian or Pacific Islander Race female, 4’11" tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Pirwani was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with "PINK" logo on it and black tights.



If you have any information on Pirwani’s whereabouts, contact police.