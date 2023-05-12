Like a lot of area shelters, the Houston Humane Society is at capacity.

"Right now, unfortunately, we're just seeing so many animals coming through our doors whether it's through animal cruelty situations where we go out and seize animals or just folks who can no longer care for their pets," said Angelina Saucedo marketing manager for the Houston Humane Society.

To help find adult dogs and cats their forever homes the Houston Humane Society is taking part in a National event sponsored by Bisset Pet Foundation called Empty the Shelters.

"Right now we are able to reduce our fees so adoption fees are just $25 for all adult animals dogs and cats," Saucedo said.

All the animals are fully vetted spayed or neutered and groomed.

"We've estimated around 4-to-300 dollars is the lowest that would cost," Saucedo said, "So we want to ensure that you're getting the savings now and hopefully investing in that pet in the future."

There are a lot of benefits to adopting an adult dog.

"The training that is involved is less than if you were adopting a puppy," said Saucedo.

There are many great dogs for everyone no matter their lifestyle.

"If you have a slower-paced life senior pets are the best pets for you," Saucedo said.

Need to lose a little weight? Get a dog that loves to take walks.

The $25 special ends this Monday.

Yes, you can buy love and happiness and it only costs 25 bucks.

"And there's scientific proof behind that where a furry companion does produce many mental and emotional benefits," said Saucedo.

