No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern.

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.

"Somebody gotta come get it, it can't stay there," Tucker says.

Luckily, there wasn't a body inside the casket.

According to Tucker, nothing like this has ever happened and he feels it makes the neighborhood look bad.

He says he called the police and officers showed up, but looked at the coffin and just left.

He stated the casket being there makes him feel bad. "I feel violated. Like you violated us," said Tucker. "I just want to know who would do something like this."

Tucker told us in the more than 50 years he's lived there, nothing like this has happened.

There has never been anybody to dump in the area. Tucker assumes nine times out of 10, there was a body in the casket as is looks like it had been pried open. "Put it like this, somebody's missing a casket," Tucker said.

There are no cemeteries or funeral homes near where the casket was found, but there is a church nearby.