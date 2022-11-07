Empower Brands recall more than 500K steamers due to burn hazard

article

Empower Brands has announced it is recalling more than half a million Black & Decker Easy Garment Steamers over reports the products are burning consumers.

About 518,000 steamers are being recalled because approximately 32 burn injuries have been reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"The steamers can expel, spray or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers," the organization wrote in a statement online.

Empower says it has also received 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer. Two of the reported burns were second-degree burns.

If your models contain these date codes reach out to Empower for a full refund.

Here are the date codes: 102ZJ through 204ZJ; HGS011S with date codes 104ZJ through 210ZJ; and HGS011F with date codes 102ZJ through 210ZJ.

The model numbers can be found on the steamer’s bottom and the date codes can be found on the plug blades. If the steamer has a green dot on the bottom of the package or a notched triangle on the underside of the assembly, it’s not in this recall.