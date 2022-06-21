Employee shoots, kills suspect during attempted robbery in SW Houston: police
HOUSTON - Officials are now investigating following an afternoon shooting in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred at Carter's Country on the 11800 block of South Willcrest around 3 p.m.
Officials said a suspect attempted to rob a business when an employee shot the suspect.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No other details about the shooting have been released.