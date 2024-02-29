Missing 12-year-old Eminie Hughes was last seen a week ago and police continue to investigate her disappearance.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

New developments say she may be on a social media app known as Tagged & is believed to be in the Missouri City area.

FOX 26 spoke with Eminie's mother on Wednesday. She said she's had trouble thinking straight and not trying to worry about a worst-case scenario for her child.

Houston Amber Alert for missing 12-year-old Eminie Hughes

‘I haven’t eaten anything. I haven't been able to sleep. It's a lot," said Shannon Williams, Eminie's mother.

Williams said the last time she saw her 12-year-old daughter was inside their home on the 7700 block of Waterchase Drive on the night of February 22.