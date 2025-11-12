Eminent domain takeover: Harris Health holds town hall meeting to discuss expansion of Ben Taub Hospital

The Brief According to Harris Health, Ben Taub is consistently operating beyond its maximum patient capacity of 402 beds. In 2023, voters approved a $2.5 billion bond package to add a new hospital to the LBJ campus and expand Ben Taub Hospital. To make that expansion happen, Harris Health says it needs 8.9 acres of city-owned park property.



By the numbers:

By 2031, Ben Taub is expected to see a demand for an additional 18,000 emergency room visits that will require 3,200 admissions.

It's located directly across from the Ben Taub hospital emergency trauma center.

What they're saying:

"Giving up green space is not OK," said Harris Health President and CEO, Esmaeil Porsa MD. "My goal is not to change your mind or your heart, but there's a need, an urgent public necessity that is currently facing us."

"We need beds," said John Oglettee, who attended the meeting. "I have insurance now. I care about those who don't have insurance, who are in hallways waiting on medical needs."

Several people opposed to the plan made their disdain for using parkland known in the meeting by booing and interrupting.

Harris Health says its plan will not impact the Herman Park Golf Course, Houston Zoo, or Miller Outdoor Theater.

Wednesday night's town hall meeting was the first of four to be held by January 20, 2026.