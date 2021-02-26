Emergency SNAP benefits extended for March in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Service Commission (HHSC) is providing about $229 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of March as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Providing emergency SNAP benefits is critical to our state's ongoing COVID-19 response because it ensures that Texas families can continue to put healthy meals on the table," said Abbott in a release. "I thank the USDA for their continued partnership as we ensure access to healthy food for Texans in need."

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. The emergency March allotments are in addition to the more than $2.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until June 2021. This additional 15% increase and the emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by March 31.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.