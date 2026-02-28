Man found shot, killed outside Alief businesses

The Brief Police say a man was found shot in a parking lot along Bissonnet Street. There is no information about the victim or anyone else involved. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man was found dead outside businesses in the Alief area, and Houston Police are turning to the public for any information.

Alief: Deadly shooting outside Bissonnet businesses

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a shooting outside businesses on Bissonnet Street, close to Leawood Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound.

As of Friday night, police have no information about the victim or anyone else who may have been involved.

Anyone who does have information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide: 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)